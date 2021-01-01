From burberry
Burberry Asymmetrical Pencil Skirt
Pencil skirt with textured tonal patterning and a trailing asymmetrical hem. Back zip Asymmetrical hem 100% polyester Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 25" long Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1856 by 21-year-old Thomas Burberry, the brand set out with a mission to stylishly protect against British weatherand Burberry's iconic trench coat was born. In the 1920s, its renowned check pattern was introduced as the coat's lining. The heritage brand now offers handbags, beauty and kids ready-to-wear, and under Creative Director Riccardo Tisci, the brand continues to evolve and create timelessly classic pieces. Advanced Designer - Burberry > Burberry > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Burberry. Color: Black. Size: 6.