R&M Richards - Asymmetric Jumpsuit with Overlay and Diamante Shoulder Strap

A jumpsuit fit for the most glamorous of modern fashionistas. Straight legs flatter the body perfectly accommodating a boot or heel. A matching fabric overlay creates an extra layer from the shoulder to the hem creating movement and extra coverage. The asymmetric neckline and sleeve drapes over the shoulder to the elbow with the opposite shoulder featuring a glittering diamante strap. Product Details Straight-leg silhouette Layered overlay Draped sleeve Asymmetric neckline Diamante strap Zip-up back Fabric & Care Jumpsuit: 95% Polyester 5% Spandex Lining: 100% Polyester Hand Wash Cold. No Bleach. Lay Flat To Dry. Cool Iron If Needed. Do Not Apply Heat Or Steam. Imported Style: 3420