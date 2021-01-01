From sami miro vintage
SAMI MIRO VINTAGE Asymmetric Baby Rib Tee in White. - size M (also in S, XS)
Advertisement
SAMI MIRO VINTAGE Asymmetric Baby Rib Tee in White. - size M (also in S, XS) SAMI MIRO VINTAGE Asymmetric Baby Rib Tee in White. - size M (also in S, XS) 95% tencel 5% spandex. Made in USA. Machine wash. Lightweight ribbed jersey fabric. Asymmetric hem and thumbhole details. Raw-cut edges and inverted accent seaming throughout. Eco-conscious ethos - all materials used are upcycled and sourced from vintage stock. Please note due to the use of reclaimed vintage fabrics, details and colors vary throughout to ensure that each piece is uniquely its own. SAMR-WS13. SMW-FW20-T08-WHITE. Founded in 2016 by influencer and designer Sami Miro, SAMI MIRO VINTAGE is woman & POC owned with a heavy focus on sustainability. SMV specializes in limited run collections made from only up-cycled and vintage fabrics, minimizing waste. Their supply chain starts and ends in Los Angeles, leaving an extremely low carbon footprint. The brand has been featured in countless magazines and donned by socialites and celebrities as the it sustainable label. Protect Mother Earth. Without her, we do not exist. - Sami Miro