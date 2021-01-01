Astronomy Lover | Astrophysicist | Astrophysics Tote Bag

Loves celestial objects and phenomena? Likes to study planets, moons, stars, nebulae, galaxies, and comets? Then this design is best for you! Can be worn by men, women and kids who loves physics Always curious about cosmic microwave background and bigbang cosmology? Wear this merch on world science day, science class or physics class and impress your friends and professors 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.