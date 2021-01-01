Universe Cycle Mountain Biking Shop Astronaut in Space Bike Tour Cycling Lover Bicycle Rider Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Perfect gift for people who love cycling and astronauts, planet and universe science and astronomy. Great surprise for cyclists who love bike riding on city bikes, folding bikes and bmx or bike toures on road bikes, mountain bikes and trek bikes. Great gift idea for bike girls, father with men bike, son with kids bike or mother with women bike. Great gift for the next cycling holiday in the USA at the bike path or offroad bicycle tour with kids, a birthday, Thanksgiving or Christmas. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only