JRR T's Astronaut Chameleon Reptile Keeper Outer Space Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Do you have a fascination with outer space, planets and the stars? Do you love all things from astronauts, rocket ships and planets? This space design makes the perfect gift for a outer space fan. Do you have a love of reptiles, lizards or chameleons in particular? This panther chameleon spaceman design makes the perfect gift idea for any chameleon owner or reptile keeper. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only