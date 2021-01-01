From lezbcoffee kings are born in january
Astrology Kings Are Born In January Tote Bag
Advertisement
This Astrology Kings Are Born In January is a great gift for Kings, January Birthdays, zodiacs, tarot, stars, moon, and new age. Great for those who are into fortune telling, tarot, horoscopes and astrology Astrology Kings Are Born In January, horoscope, zodiac 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.