Astral Agnes 12-Light LED Chandelier by Roll & Hill - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (AGNA0112-BK-G9LED-120)

The Astral Agnes 12-Light LED Chandelier by Roll & Hill is an abstract designed pendant light based on designer Lindsey Adelman's Agnes collection. The design re-configures the modular units of the original series into radial, symmetrical forms that channel galactic phenomena and space travel. The pendant light fixture is available in four different finish options with straight or angle-cut glass. Based in Brooklyn, New York, Roll & Hill was founded in 2010 to create unique, contemporary lighting designs. Roll & Hill offers dynamic works by independent designers that expand across a range of product types, from LED desk lamps to modular chandeliers. Building on geometric shapes and a variety of historical influences, their collection is made from rich materials and is assembled by hand. Color: Black. Finish: Black