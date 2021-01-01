From winsome wood
Winsome Wood Astra 15.75 in. W Cocoa Nightstand Accent Table, Brown
If you're looking for plenty of storage in a nightstand or side table, the Winsome Wood Astra Accent Table is an ideal addition to any are of your home. Finished in a rich cocoa, the table features a roomy drawer and a large cabinet with door. Use it in the living room as an end table to keep personal electronic devices and as a convenient place for a reading lamp. Or put it to good use in a home office as a printer stand with paper storage below. At 15.7 in. W and 12.4 in. D, this compact table is perfect for apartments, dorm rooms, or anywhere you can use a side table with lots of storage space. Constructed of sturdy composite wood with modern matte-silver plastic drawer and cabinet pulls. Conveniently ships in one box and ready to be assembled. Replacement part request can be submitted directly to the manufacturer within 60 days from date of purchase. Overall dimensions: 15.75 in. W x 12.4 in. D x 23.75 in. H. Cabinet inside dimensions: 14.25 in. W x 10.4 in. D x 14.4 in. H. Drawer inside dimensions: 12.75 in. W x 9.6 in. D x 4.4 in. H. Assembly required Ships in 1-box.