From modloft
Astor Extension Dining Table by Modloft - Color: Brown - Finish: Walnut - (MD520-WAL)
Advertisement
Extendable to comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests, the Astor Extension Dining Table by Modloft is a highly refined piece of modern design and one that can resolve many space and dining considerations. This dining table easily transforms from a medium-sized dining table (71â€, with seating up to 8 individuals) to an extra-large size dining table (94â€, seating up to 10 individuals). Brilliant in design and function, the table top easily extends from the center to reveal an automatic center leaf. The mechanism within the table allows the tops to glide smoothly for perfect alignment every time. The pedestal base and platform are elegantly finished in stainless steel. Inspired by New York style lofts and smaller spaces, Modloft is known for its quality modern designs with affordable prices. Modloft is passionate about creating a wow factor for each product they design by utilizing contemporary silhouettes, sophisticated lines, and glossy finishes. Their products have a distinct urban appeal...but worry not, Modloft doesn't only focus on cities--their smart designs enhance any modern home. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brown. Finish: Walnut