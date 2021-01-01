From kitchenaid
KitchenAid Asteroid Solid Textured Oven Mitt
Shield your hands from the heat with this double oven mitt (2-pack). These double oven mitts for a spacious fit, and they are heat resistant to protect your hands while handling hot pots, pans, and dishes. The heavy-duty, 100% cotton fabric on the outside as well as the cotton lining offers comfort, flexibility, and insulation. Textured, silicone print grips on the mitts are heat resistant and also ensure a more firm and secure grip when handling dishes and cookware. The matching double oven mitts feature a convenient hanging loop to display or store them when not in use easily. They are easy to clean and machine washable for easy care. Each item is sold separately. Perfect for cooking and baking. Give the double oven mitts as a gift to a friend or family housewarming, on holidays or any special occasion. Color: Black