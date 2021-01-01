KitchenAid Asteroid Silicone Grip Blue Pot Holder Set (2-Pack)

Use the Kitchen Aid Asteroid Pot Holders 2 Pack to protect hands from the heat when handling hot pots, and pans. Each oval pot holder measures 6.5 in. wide by 10 in. long and feature a slide pocket for easy on and off use. The heavy-duty, 100% cotton fabric offers comfort, flexibility, and insulation. The textured, silicone print grips are heat resistant and ensure a more firm and secure grip. Featuring a convenient hanging loop for display or storage. They are machine washable for easy care. Use your Kitchen Aid Asteroid Pot Holders 2 Pack along with coordinating kitchen accessories from Kitchen Aid for a complete set.