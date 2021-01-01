Lush Decor Aster Quilt Flower Pattern Reversible Coral and Navy 3 Piece Lightweight Bedding Set, Full/Queen

Soft, 100% cotton quilt with a cotton/poly blend filling - lightweight bedding ideal for summer and spring or layering. Lush Décor Aster quilt is the ideal, colorful bedding set for a show stopping bedroom decor. Bright, large and colorful blooming flowers create a delicate design for a mix of farmhouse and classic country bedding style. 3 piece full queen quilt set includes a reversible quilt (96 x 92 inches) and two reversible shams (20 x 26 inches) with a small flower pattern on the back. Both quilt and shams are easy to care for and safe to machine wash cold and tumble dry.