The magnificent gold color velvet lumbar pillow gives a fresh and elegant look to your living space. It is extremely comfortable and supportive and a great mix of style and practicality. This pillow is a perfect fit for any area of your abode including bedroom, living room, lounge etc. customize your living space look with this unique textured pillow to add color and personality to it. Mix and match with some of our other styles. HomeRoots Assorted Sizes Yellow Blend Indoor Decorative Pillow | 373372