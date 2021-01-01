From nutri chomps
Nutri Chomps 6" Assorted Flavor Braid Dog Treats, 4 count
Advertisement
Reward your precious pup with the huge flavor of Nutri Chomps 6” Assorted Flavor Braid Dog Treats. Rawhide-free and naturally delicious, these premium chews are made with real chicken and pork skin, along with real milk or peanut butter, for a high-protein snack that’s easy to digest. Natural chews also help promote maintain good dental health between brushings by scraping away plaque and tartar as he chews. For even more healthy rewards, NutriChomps are fortified with six essential vitamins and minerals that support a variety of internal systems and bodily functions to keep your best friend looking and feeling his best.