Gartner Studios Assorted Colors Birthday Party Banner, 72" x 24"

Gartner Studios Throwing a birthday party can be stressful, but with our easy to use personalization tool, lessens this a bit. If it's a surprise party or not, this Gartner Studios Personalized String Sign Adult Birthday Banner - Pack of 1 - 24"H x 72" W is the perfect decorations for any age. Included with your banner is 4 ropes for hanging, one for each corner. Give this banner a custom touch by adding a personal image and a short message of up to 20 characters. Multiple fonts and font colors available to keep your birthday party theme cohesive.