Assets Liabilities Equity Accounting Tax Accountant Premium T-Shirt

The design shows the text "Assets & Liabilities & Equity & Revenue & Expenses". A funny gift idea for Tax Accountants who works for an accounting or audit company. Perfect for every professional accountant or bookkeeper for the next audit, busy season or tax season. Also a funny Tax Accountant gift for people who love balances sheets, to do taxes, tax returns or just enjoy accounting and crunching numbers. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.