From mitzi - hudson valley lighting
Aspyn Vanity Light by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Brass - Finish: Antique - (H385304-AGB)
The Aspyn LED Vanity Light by Mitzi by Hudson Valley has a unique ability to either blend into the background or become a point of focus. The simple design makes it easy to find wall space for this vanity, with the angular Steel base fitting snuggly around corners, shelves and cabinets. As straightforward as the structure might be, the combined geometry of the base and the shade creates a very striking visual. The Opal Glass shade forms an elegant globe that rests on the broad face of Steel, each element neatly contrasting against the other. With the round diffuser exposed on all sides, the Aspyn Vanity Light shines its LED glow in a wide radius, providing excellent functionality to go with the fixtures good looks. With less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lighting's grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, Mitzi lighting fixtures embody form and function in perfect harmony. Shape: Globe. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass