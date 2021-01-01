From coaster
Aspen Euro Top White And Gray 125 Inch Full Mattress
Part of Aspen Euro Top Collection from Coaster|White and grey finish|Certipur US certified foam|Soft knit fabric|460 verticoil elite innerspring resilient design|360 foam encasement for greater strength and support|Foam and fiber construction|.CertiPUR US certified foam. 460 Verticoil Elite innerspring resilient design fully supports your body weight and natural body movements. 360 foam encasement offers greater strength and support. One (1) sided Euro top mattress. Foam and fiber construction. Federal Fire Retardant Safety Standard Compliant. Available in your choice of sizes.