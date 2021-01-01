From august grove
Asleigh Solid Wood Dining Set
This dining table set includes a rectangular dining table and dining room chairs. This rectangular table top and wooden legs wooden seat X back. This kitchen table set offers your dining area style with a stylish and aesthetic style. The Eye-catching X back dining chair furnishes the kitchen table set an increased creative impression and comfort. Rectangle-shaped dining table with wooden legs to get a clean and superior design. The rectangular tabletop and wooden legs support bringing a simple and breezy style to any space, making it incredibly easy to incorporate into any dining room. By pairing elements from modern and traditional styles, the amazing dining set brings visual and versatile flair to your well-appointed home.Pieces Option Available:Options SKU: CABO5-LWH-W 5 Piece dining table set for 4- Dining table and 4 Wood seat dining chairs with X Back and wooden seat and Dinner Table with Rectangular Top and 4 Legs- Linen White FinishOptions SKU: CABO5-OAK-W 5 Piece dining room Set for 4 set-Dining table and 4 Wood Seat Dining Chairs with X Back and wooden seat and Dinner Table with Rectangular Top and 4 Legs- Oak FinishOptions SKU: CABO7-LWH-W 7 Piece dining table set for 6- Dining table and 6 Wood seat dining chairs with X Back and wooden seat and Dinner Table with Rectangular Top and 4 Legs- Linen White FinishOptions SKU: CABO7-OAK-W 7 Piece dining room Set for 6 set-Dining table and 6 Wood Seat Dining Chairs with X Back and wooden seat and Dinner Table with Rectangular Top and 4 Legs- Oak FinishOptions SKU: CABO7S-CAP-W 7 Pc Dining set-Dining Table and 6 Wood Dining Chairs with X Back and wooden seat and Dinner Table with Rectangular Top and 4 Legs- Cappuccino Finish Color: Oak, Pieces Included: 5 Pieces: 1 Table, 4 Chairs