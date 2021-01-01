From linie design
Asko Area Rug by Linie Design - Color: White (ASKO WHITE 250)
Advertisement
Simple yet elegant, the Asko Area Rug brings warmth and texture to the modern home. Hand-woven from high quality wool and cotton, this area rug features a thick, matted texture. Easy care includes vacuuming and using mild soap with a damp towel. Non-reversible and designed for indoor use, Asko requires the use of a rug pad (sold separately) on solid surfaces. Soft and comfortable, the Asko Area Rug enhances any room in a subtle fashion. An original piece of handcraft, Linie Designs are crafted to provide years of enjoyment. Linie Design's rugs, renown for their originality and simplicity, are designed by leading Scandinavian designers and specialist weavers. These rugs are handmade in India using authentic traditional craftsmanship. Linie Design is a member of CARE & FARE, an organization that fights illegal child labor and to improve the living conditions of carpet knotters and their families. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White.