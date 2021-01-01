Ask Me About TULIP Calvinism Religion Christian Theology T-Shirt

Perfect for any girl or woman who reads the Bible, prays to Jesus the Son of God and Holy Spirit, worshipping at church, or teaching about TULIP: total depravity, unconditional election, limited atonement, irresistible grace, perseverance of the saints. Perfect for any reformed Calvinist Christian girl or woman who believes in 5 Solae or Solas of Protestant Reformation: justification by grace alone, through faith alone, in Christ alone, for glory of God alone, according to scripture alone. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem