Asia Vietnamese Vietnam America USA Pride Proud DNA Love Premium T-Shirt

The best way to show your asian vietnamese pride is to wear this Vietnam tee. Vietnamese folk are pride about their national food meals like pho, spring and summer rolls or banh xeo. You can wear this tee everywhere in the whole world. Its shows the old flag from Vietnam, so please do not wear this Design in Vietnam as its banned. The yellow flag shows three red stripes which represent North Central and South Vietnam. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.