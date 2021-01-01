From modway
Modway Ashton Sofas, Light Gray
Advertisement
MODERN ARMCHAIR - Inspire relaxation amidst streamlined style with this fabric accent chair featuring a tailored profile, separate seat cushions, and a classic nailhead trim lining the frame FABRIC ACCENT CHAIR - Covered in beautiful polyester fabric, this upholstered armchair offers a premium seating experience with dense foam padded cushions with spring pocket support systems COMFORTABLE LOUNGE SPOT - Perfect for relaxing or entertaining, this comfortable armchair is a luxurious addition to a living room, entryway, home office, bedroom, or other lounge area LASTING CONSTRUCTION - Resting atop four solid wood legs with non-marking foot pins to protect flooring, this upholstered armchair's structured detail makes it a worthy focal point ARMCHAIR MEASUREMENTS - Updating any contemporary living space, this armchair makes a striking statement in a home, apartment, or office. Dimensions: 32"L x 31"W x 35.5"H; Weight Limit: 441 lbs.