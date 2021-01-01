From westinghouse
Westinghouse Ashton 1-Light Antique Brass Wall Mount Sconce
A great addition to any space, the Westinghouse Ashton wall sconce features classic style with industrial details. Antique brass finish and clear seeded glass suit many modern decor styles, from vintage-industrial to farmhouse. Install this wall fixture in the bathroom, over a vanity or in a dining room for a touch of ambience. The wall fixture measures 12 in. x 4-3/4 in. (H x W), extends 8-1/2 in. from the wall and back plate 6-15/16 in. x 4-1/2 in. (H x W).Westinghouse is a trusted, global brand. Westinghouse knows lighting and offers products with exceptional quality, reliability and functionality. Product reference number 65744.