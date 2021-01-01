From everly quinn
Ashlynn 18" 100% Polyester Square Solid Color Cube Ottoman
Advertisement
This Alas Cube Ottoman feature a sleek and sophisticated linen-like fabric with a soft hand and accented with a metallic finish. The simple design of this ottomans makes them great to use as side tables, ottomans, alternate seating and more. This cover features a soft linen-like texture in a sleek color accented with a metallic gold finish. Additional covers are available for sale so you can update your cube without the expense of purchasing a new ottoman! Constructed by our expert craftsmen, our ottomans are made with a sturdy base and high-density foam. Upholstery: Chocolate