From miss swiss
Ashley Liquid Eyeshadow
Advertisement
Liquid Eyeshadow fits in the Extra Large makeup holder in the Makeup Case A Cheerleader, Your All-American Classic Go for the Gold! She is your biggest fan and will root you through each season. Perfect for a wintery warm-up, or a let's invite Chloe type of day! Ashley is sweet, waterproof, and loves a pool party. She is not afraid to play some chicken either! Highly pigmented, highly spirited, glittery always, Ashley is ready to stand by your side and lead you towards all of her favorites. Water skiing, her favorite books, a sexy french cafe that turns into a cocktail bar. Every time you think you know her, she turns around and makes you love her more.