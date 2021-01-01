From signature design by ashley
Ashley Furniture Signature Design - Nashburg Metal Bed - Complete Headboard and Footboard with Rails - Queen - Bronze Finish
Advertisement
VINTAGE-STYLE METAL BED FRAME: Turn your bedroom into a dreamy retreat. This queen metal bed frame has subtle romantic charm with its antiqued bronze finish and decorative design METAL HEADBOARD: Headboard, footboard and rails are made with welded tubular metal in a bronze color powdercoat finish DRAMA IN THE DETAILS: Knobby accents scattered underneath the headboard and footboard's double arch design is visually striking QUEEN SIZE BED: Queen bedframe measures 66.5" W x 86" D x 56.5" H. Includes headboard, footboard and rails. Mattress, foundation and box spring sold separately ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Easy-to-follow instructions, hardware and tools included DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget. Since 1945