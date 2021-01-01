From signature design by ashley
Ashley Furniture Signature Design - Mahina Large Rug - Tan/Blue/Cream
CASUAL AREA RUG: Roll out casual-cool style with this rug's fabulously faded pattern. Whether your decor style is contemporary or eclectic, this rug will fit right in HIGH TRAFFIC RUG: Floor rug is machine woven with a durable polypropylene pile. Rug pad recommended. Spot clean only VERSATILE STYLE: The neutral palette of black, cream and gray shades are delightfully inviting and the perfect complement to any space LARGE AREA RUG: Measuring 94" W x 120" D, this rug looks perfect in your living room or master bedroom INSTANT STYLE: Floor rugs make great interior decorations and are an incredibly simple way to add flair to living spaces and hallways DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget