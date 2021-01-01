Contigo ASHLAND 2.0 Tritan Water Bottle with AUTOSPOUT Lid, 24 oz, Sake

Push, sip, and press your way to better hydration. The Contigo AUTOSPOUT 24 ounce Tritan Water Bottle features push-button technology for easy one-handed drinking. The leakproof lid means less mess wherever you go, and the spout cover helps to protect the spout from dirt and grime so you can drink confidently. Carrying it around is easy with the integrated handle that swings up and sets back down to stay out of the way. Sip every last drop with the angled pop-up straw that fits securely into the lid. The lid and 100% BPA-free body is top-rack dishwasher-safe for easy cleanups. Fits most car cup holders.