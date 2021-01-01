Sleek design with angular legs for sculptural design balancing, the Ashfield TV stand presents your everyday space with ample storage. Constructed of engineered wood and MDF boards for sturdiness, the TV stand features one open shelf, a drawer and two compartments with door for your gaming consoles, video players and DVD collections. Powder-coated handle offers a sleek and modern aesthetic in your space. Baxton Studio Ashfield Walnut TV Cabinet (Accommodates TVs up to 70-in) in Brown | 141-7987-LW