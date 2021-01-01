From kichler
Asher Multi-Light Pendant Light by Kichler - Color: Silver - Finish: Silver - (44103AP)
Advertisement
With influences of industrial appeal, the Asher Multi-Light Pendant Light by Kichler is a striking masterpiece of cutting-edge modern style. Manufactured with the finest Glass and Steel, this enchanting pendant light will cast soft and brilliant illumination around the room seamlessly. If you want to modernize your home while showing off your personality the Asher Multi-Light Pendant Light will make a perfect, eye-catching piece in your kitchen, dining room, or living room. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Silver. Finish: Antique Pewter