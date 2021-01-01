Madison Park Asher Metallic Embroidered Light-Filtering Grommet Top Single Curtain Panel, One Size , Black

The Madison Park Asher Window Panel provides a stylish and modern update for any room. A metallic geo pattern is embroidered on a natural textured fabric, for a subtle and perfect combination of urban glitz. Grommet top detail makes this window curtain easier to hang, open, and close throughout the day. Fits up to 1.25" diameter rod.Number of Panels: 1Included: 1 Panel(s)Features: EmbroideredTop Construction: GrommetTop Opening: 1 1/2 In Grommet OpenUse: IndoorFabric Content: 90% Polyester, 10% LinenFabric Description: MicrofiberLining: UnlinedLight Filtration: Light-FilteringCare: Machine WashCurtain Length: 63 InchCurtain Width: 50 InchGrommet Color: SilverDecor Styles: CasualCertifications And Listings: Standard 100 by Oeko-TexBack of Curtain Color: Same As Front of CurtainCountry of Origin: Imported