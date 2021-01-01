From alder & ore
Asher LED Pendant Light by Alder & Ore - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (JDA2003232)
The Asher LED Pendant Light is a sharp, stylish design with a modern outlook. Supported by a pair of aircraft cables, the hanging luminaire showcases a cinched-in-the-middle 3-inch disc with an integrated down-facing LED light. The Metal circular fixture features an Opal Artisan Glass shade that softly diffuses the bright, energy-efficient LED lighting. Height adjustable and dimmable, this versatile pendant brings a modern look to a foyer or office lobby and makes a bright addition to task lighting above a kitchen island or ambient lighting above a breakfast nook or in the dining room. From mid-century modern silhouettes to industrial-rooted materials and finishes, Alder & Ore features a diverse range of aesthetic inspirations in its lighting collection. Each design melds the ever-important function with forms ranging from rustic to transitional, from farmhouse to contemporary. Across the collection, Alder & Ore designs showcase a warmth that make each fixture feel right at home in a variety of settings and styles. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black