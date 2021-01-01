From winston porter
Ashendon 7 Piece Extendable Solid Wood Dining Set
This dining set provides a specific, luxurious finish well-fitted to any sort of home decoration style. The fresh and clean lines dominate the cutting-edge design of the round kitchen dinette table of this exclusive dining set. The table's round beveled tabletop provides you the glimmer and shadows on the small dining table pedestal with distinct contours and ridges for an antique dining room table set. No heat treated pressured wood like MDF, particleboard, or veneer top fabricated. The simple but charming chair will add ambiance and style to your dining room. A contemporary twist on a classic design, this eye-catching design will liven up any look. The traditional parson gives it a touch of familiar charm, while the fabric and clean-lined design elevate this chair with a modern flair. Replacing the old dining set with this one, you can effortlessly refresh your dining space. Its frame is engineered to offer a great amount of comfort to your spine and thus reduce the chances of back pain. The standard shape, size, and design make the dining area significantly attractive. This budget-friendly, durable, and comfortable dining set can be a good choice for a great dining time experience with family and friends. Table Top Color: Oak, Chair Color: Light Fawn