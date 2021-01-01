Asha Geometric Handwoven Wool Blue/Red Area Rug

As exotic as a nomadic caravan, this area rug is a colorful journey along the silk road of design inspiration, richly rendered in signature shades. The beautiful chain-stitched appearance is produced by the traditional hand-weaving method that involves wrapping weft yarns around warp yarns, this intricate fabrication provides long-lasting luxury and enduring softness. Handcrafted of 100% wool with a cotton warp, this area rug adds welcoming warmth and intrigue to any room. Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'