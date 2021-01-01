From tech lighting
Ash Outdoor Wall Light by Tech Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (700OWASHH93016DZUNV)
The Ash Outdoor Wall Light by Tech Lighting is an industrial and classical fixture that distributes a beautiful streamlined light. Its design features a sleek and sturdy shade constructed of Aluminum and a marine-grade powder coat finish. Once in use, its integrated LED engine illuminates a column light beneath its shade. This wall light is a great choice for pathways or any other outdoor setting. Diffuser is removable for Dark Sky compliance. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze