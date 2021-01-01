From house of hampton
Asfrith 4 - Light Kitchen Island Tiered Chandelier
In addition to brightening your residence, the chandelier can also stand out in any interior design. The five-arm ribbon chandelier is the perfect complement to the room design from traditional to modern. It is full of modern style, with five curved arms protruding from the circular ceiling. It is made of metal with a polished surface and can be installed in wet places such as bathrooms. The series is full of exotic flavors, using simple etched glass shadows and simple shapes to provide a classic and refined interior design. To meet your needs.