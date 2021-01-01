From bob mackie

As Is Bob Mackie Watercolor Rose Printed Kimono

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Well, well, well -- what do you have here? How could you forget that this gem was hiding in your closet, ready for nearly any occasion? Yes, you need to bring this beauty back into regular rotation! From Bob Mackie. Original item is A374424. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com