From tidy & co.
As Is Tidy & Co. Set of 4 Medium Collapsible Storage Boxes
Advertisement
Seeking storage solutions? It's time to go cold turkey on cardboard and say hello to something more permanent (and, dare we say, pretty). We've all got 'em. Discarded shoe boxes (minus the lids) overflowing with winter hats and gloves. Dented cartons from holiday deliveries now hiding sheet sets and seasonal clothing. (We're guilty, too.) Resolution? Tidy things up for 2021 with a fresh set of four zippered storage boxes. Metal inserts provide sturdy construction, and front and side windows allow a clear view of what's stored inside, so you don't have to wonder where all those blankets and boots (or your husband's favorite Hawaiian shirts) are hiding. Plus, that fresh pop of print on the outside -- well, it's just so...pretty. Organization that looks as good as it feels? What a tidy way to start a new year:) From Tidy & Co. Original item is V37721. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.