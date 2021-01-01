As Is zuda Regular Z-Cool Cropped Joggers

Advertisement
Trips to the grocery store, picking up/dropping off the kids at soccer practice, picnics in the park (that lead to an impromptu game of kickball) -- it's all a part of your busy lifestyle. Fortunately, these sporty Z-Cool joggers were made for active, on-the-go women, with moisture-wicking fabric that stays cool to the touch, an elastic waistband, and front pockets for added convenience. No matter what's in store for your day, these cool crops have got you covered. Wear them with a T-shirt (or their matching hoodie) and sneakers and get ready to go, go, go! From zuda®. Original item is A396028. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.