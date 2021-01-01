From women with control
As Is Women with Control Regular Slim Leg Ankle Pants
Show off a smooth silhouette for spring with these slim-leg Women with Control(R) pants. The versatile ankle length pairs perfectly with everything from boots to sandals so you can easily transition from season to season. And of course, you get comfortable smoothing thanks to the ever-popular Women with Control fabric blend. They'll give your confidence a boost! The slim-leg silhouette looks great on every shape and size. Fab finishing touches such as a doubled-layered waistband with seam detail create a trimmer look, while the signature fabrication provides the allover smoothing you love. And here's the skinny on these figure-flattering wardrobe staples--the pants are offered at an incredible value, so they ll fit your budget as well as they do your body. Choose from an array of basic and fashion colors and stock up for a variety of ways to look and feel your best. From Women with Control(R). Original item is A239671. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.