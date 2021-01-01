From susan graver
As Is Susan Graver Petite Print or Solid Crop Jumpsuit
Advertisement
Print or solid? That's about the only decision you have to make with this instant-chic cropped jumpsuit from Susan Graver. It's the one-and-done, fashion-fun piece that offers a refreshing reprieve from the does-this-go-with-that dressing dilemma -- whether you're suiting up for work, an event, or last-minute drinks on the lanai. And, unlike some jumpsuits that can seem at odds with your shape, this semi-fitted style's crafted in fluid-draping, soft and smooth Liquid Knit® with a waist tie and flattering forward leg seams -- so it defines without pinching, pulling, or putting you in a tight situation. From Susan Graver. Original item is A395820. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.