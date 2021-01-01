As Is Susan Graver Petite Liquid Knit Top & CropPantSet

You've got places to go and people to see, and no-muss, no-fuss fashion is your way to go. Reach into your closet, grab this coordinated outfit, add a sleek pair of wedges and, presto, you're ready to head out the door. The soft, Liquid Knit® top flatters the frame and its keyhole cutout is a dashing detail that shows just a hint of skin. The cropped pants offer a bold, playful print, so you'll feel pretty and polished from head to toe. Look out world, here you come -- dressed to impress and ready to conquer the day! From Susan Graver. Original item is A395952. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.