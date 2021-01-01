From peace love world
As Is Peace Love World French Terry Hi-LowHem Pullover
When it comes to feel-good fashion, this Peace Love World pullover has you covered.\n\nFrench terry fabrication is soft, flattering, and warm for the chilly temps ahead.\n\nAn inspiring affirmation embroidered along the neckline offers a positive pick-me-up throughout the day.\n\nA contemporary silhouette, hi-low hem, and long sleeves with thumbholes are fashion-forward details that make this top pop.\n\nWorn with jeans, joggers, or leggings, this sweater will be an instant hit in your winter wardrobe. From Peace Love World.\n\nOriginal item is A389276. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.