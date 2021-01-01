From mercer41
Aryanah 6 Drawer 24.2" W Double Dresser
If you are looking for an affordable way to modernize your home with modern flair, look no further, this six-drawer storage accent piece will fill the bill! This uniquely designed six-drawer storage chest encompasses modern design by exuding clean lines, a stylish finish, and simple rectangle hardware. Features include hardwood solids and veneer construction, six storage drawers, and tapered metal legs. The bottom of the cabinet is made of four metal legs, which are stable and fast, making the cabinet have a super-strong load-bearing capacity. There is also 2 support rod with anti-skid pad in the middle of the cabinet, which makes the stress of the cabinet more uniform. This cabinet will be the perfect decor for your home!