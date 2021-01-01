Dainolite ARY-2419LEDW Array 5" Tall LED Wall Sconce Matte Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Dainolite ARY-2419LEDW Array 5" Tall LED Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from metalIntegrated 19 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers UL, CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-1/2"Width: 24-1/2"Extension: 2-1/8"Product Weight: 1.3 lbsBackplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 1-5/8"Backplate Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 831Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 19 wattsAverage Hours: 30000 Matte Black