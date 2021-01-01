Arwin Soga 2 Piece Standard Living Room Set

Relax stylishly in modern-inspired comfort with this Arul Tufted Modern Club Chair. Made with a wood frame, this unusual set of club chair features bonded leather upholstery, tufted and a super-cushioned look. Create an elevated yet relaxed atmosphere in your home office with the help of this club chair. Decorate the space with inspirational quote-paintings, fresh succulents and a bamboo palm plant to clean the air and lush appeal. Then, add in this club chair and top it with throw blankets and a few pillows to make it a space to sit and read or take a work break-nap. Upholstery Color: Red/Black Faux Leather