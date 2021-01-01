From acne studios
Acne Studios Arvel Plaque Face Bag in Black
Acne Studios Arvel Plaque Face Bag in Black Poly ripstop with black hardware. Made in China. Top zipper closure. One main compartment. Exterior front zipper pocket. Exterior back mesh slip pocket. Silver-tone metal face plaque on front. Measures approx 4.25W x 7H x 1.5DDetachable and adjustable webbing strap drop measures approx 21 in length. ACNE-MY18. C10092. About the designer: Acne Studios is a Stockholm-based fashion house with a multidisciplinary approach. Through founder and Creative Director Jonny Johansson’s interest in photography, art, architecture and contemporary culture, an alternative path has been found, turning Acne Studios into a well-respected creator of ready-to-wear, magazines, furniture, books and exhibitions. The collections are defined by Jonny Johansson’s signature juxtaposing design and attention to detail, with an emphasis on tailoring and an eclectic use of materials and custom-developed fabrics. The collections cover men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and denim.