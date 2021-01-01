Steve Silver Company Arusha 48 in. Cherry Large Rectangle Wood Coffee Table with Lift Top, Red

Proudly entertain your guests around this Arusha Coffee Table. This coffee table features an industrial style, which will give your home an edgy utilitarian feel. It has a wooden design, enhancing your home with a timeless look and natural beauty. With a bottom shelf, it offers an extra spot to stack your magazines and books or display keepsakes. It has a sturdy design, ensuring that it will remain in great condition for a long time. This coffee table is built with a lift top design, so you can position it lower or higher as necessary. It has casters, giving it maneuverability. Color: Cherry.